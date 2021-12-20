Polkadot Launches Parachains (Di lunedì 20 dicembre 2021) The blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem will create new opportunities through interconnected chains and ushering in the next phase of the decentralized internet, Web3 BERLIN, Dec. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/
As blockchains have become more widely adopted in recent years, the lack of interoperability among chains has remained a major obstacle. Today, after five years of technical development, Polkadot is proud to launch the first Parachains, individual blockchains running in parallel within the Polkadot ecosystem, on its network. This milestone marks a major breakthrough for interconnected blockchain technology. Parachains will be able to interact seamlessly within the Polkadot ecosystem. Slots on Polkadot's main blockchain, its Relay Chain,
