Seegene Rapidly Introduces New PCR Test that Identifies the Omicron Variant, its Stealth Version, and all VOCs in a single tube (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) The new assay Identifies positive COVID-19 cases and distinguishes between Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and its Stealth Version. SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today unveiled another series of diagnostic Test that detects the ever-changing COVID-19 Variant landscape. The Novaplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants VII assay addresses Omicron and its Stealth Version, as well as other Variants. Seegene believes the new PCR Test will be effective in helping governments and health authorities to fight current Variants. Immediately ...
Seegene's High Multiplex PCR Assay Capable of Detecting New Omicron Variant

To maximize its use, Seegene will support countries in need of tests, so they can rapidly detect cases of Omicron without the labor and equipment required for full genomic sequencing. The Allplex&...

Seegene Announces Q3 2021 Earnings, Continuing COVID - Era Momentum

...company has also shown it can rapidly scale its manufacturing to serve regions around the world. In response to a recent introduction of 'living with COVID' initiatives and vaccine passports, Seegene ...
Mercato Multiplex PCR Assays 2021: prospettive del settore, principali produttori, tecnologie emergenti, crescita aziendale, entrate e previsioni fino al 2026 – Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv  Lucca Notizie di GabbianoNews.tv

Samsung, SK responding to Omicron COVID-19 variant

By Baek Byung-yeul Samsung Biologics, SK Bioscience, Celltrion, Seegene and other Korean biotech firms are responding to the latest COVID-19 variant called Omicron at a time when ...
