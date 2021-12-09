Seegene Rapidly Introduces New PCR Test that Identifies the Omicron Variant, its Stealth Version, and all VOCs in a single tube (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) The new assay Identifies positive COVID-19 cases and distinguishes between Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, Omicron and its Stealth Version. SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Seegene Inc. (KQ 096530), South Korea's leading molecular diagnostics company, today unveiled another series of diagnostic Test that detects the ever-changing COVID-19 Variant landscape. The Novaplex™ SARS-CoV-2 Variants VII assay addresses Omicron and its Stealth Version, as well as other Variants. Seegene believes the new PCR Test will be effective in helping governments and health authorities to fight current Variants.
