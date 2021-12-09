Aww! Queen Elizabeth Subtly Shares Unseen Photo of George and Charlotte (Di giovedì 9 dicembre 2021) Queen Elizabeth II with Prince George and Princess Charlotte insetted. Shutterstock (2)Proud great-grandmother! Queen Elizabeth II inadvertently showed off a previously unreleased Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The Royal Family: Get to Know the Next Generation Read article The monarch, 95, presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, December 8. In a framed Photo captured in the background of a shot from the ceremony, the Queen holds Prince William and Duchess Kate’s daughter, Charlotte, now 6, in her lap, while their eldest son, George, now 8, stands behind ...Leggi su cityroma
