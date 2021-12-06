Fabrizio Miccoli in carcere : Capitano sempre con te!Giada Furlanut muore dopo un malore a scuola a 14 snniSalvatore Ambrosini, un volto per mille vociTechnaxx Smartwatch TX-SW7HR RecensioneAssicurazione obbligatoria sulla pista da sciFarmaciauno: la farmacia online numero unoGreta Beccaglia : Non dormo da tre giorni dopo quello che mi è ...Il vaccino a Guido Russo : Ecco il dentista denunciato per il braccio ...Eitan è tornato in Italia : in viaggio verso la sua nuova vitaLo studente della Columbia University Davide Giri ucciso a New YorkUltime Blog

A Centennial Retrospective of the Spirit that Led to the Founding of the CPC

5G Immersive Exhibition commemorates the event at Peking University Red Building BEIJING, Dec. 6,

A Centennial Retrospective of the Spirit that Led to the Founding of the CPC - 5G Immersive Exhibition commemorates the event at Peking University Red Building BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Sponsored by the Beijing Publicity and Culture Guidance Fund, the 5G Immersive Exhibition at Peking University Red Building commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has been organized by China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Co., Ltd. With themes closely tied to the CPC's hundredth anniversary, to the party's history and to facilitating access to that history, the exhibition makes use of 5G/VR and other advanced technologies to first take the visitor into Peking University Red Building, a locale that uniquely represents the early stages of the establishment of the communist model in China, and then onto a 3D real-life reproduction of the eight key ...
A Centennial Retrospective of the Spirit that Led to the Founding of the CPC

5G Immersive Exhibition commemorates the event at Peking University Red Building BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sponsored by the Beijing

