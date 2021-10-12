CALL OF DUTY: VANGUARD - L'ESPERIENZA DEL GIOCATORE SINGOLOCellularline: nuovo sistema MagSafe per la ricarica wirelessPresentata la League of Legends CollectionNo Green pass : Il governo interviene per impedire nuove violenzeAgguato in strada a Milano : Paolo Salvaggio ucciso in una sparatoriaLG TONE FREE: 2 NUOVI MODELLI PER UN MAGGIORE COMFORT63 arresti a Caserta : maxi riciclaggio da 100 milioni di euroTi violento, alzati la maglietta! insulti sessisti alla giocatrice ...La figlia di Madonna insultata per i peli sotto le ascelleLe scommesse sbarcano su app con notifiche live e diretta streamingUltime Blog

Survey Finds Network Operators Believe Hyperscalers' Cloud Architecture Has Superior Economics | But Plans and Perspectives Differ

- Report by STL Partners suggests core Networking is area with greatest immediate opportunity to ...

Report by STL Partners suggests core Networking is area with greatest immediate opportunity to benefit from hyperscale Economics RA'ANANA Israel, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

DriveNets, a leader in Cloud-native Networking software and Network disaggregation solutions, shared the results of a Survey of telecom Network executives conducted by STL Partners indicating that Operators recognize the economic value of a hyperscale Architecture and the inevitability of disaggregated Cloud-native Networks, but their Perspectives and Plans to pursue these goals vary greatly. Against that backdrop, the report contends that hyperscale Economics should be viewed ...
