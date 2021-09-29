Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days (Di mercoledì 29 settembre 2021) BRINDISI, SEP 29 - A 42 - year - old bricklayer, Benito Branca, died Wedmnesday while he was restructuring a house at Mesagne near Brindisi, local sources said - the ninth workplace accident death in ...Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno
Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 daysAnother worker was killed near Treviso on Wednesday. On Tuesday six workers lost their lives across Italy including four from falls and two dying of frostbite caused by leaked liquid hydrogen. The ...
Worker dies in accident on first day on jobPALERMO, JUL 12 - A 42 - year - old Italian worker died in an accident on his first day on the job in Palermo on Monday, local sources said. Vincenzo Ribaudo, 42, died of his injuries in hospital after falling from scaffolding through a three - ...
