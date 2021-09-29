ROCCAT ANNUNCIA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MOUSEPAD SENSEPlayStation Firesprite Limited acquisisce Fabrik Games LimitedMONOPOLY ANIMAL CROSSING: I FAN GLI DEDICANO UN’ISOLA INEDITASony: nuove cuffie wireless WF-C500 e WH-XB910NRed Dead Online: 3 nuove missioni ora disponibiliCome decidere cosa è importante per una relazione di successoCosmo contro la decisione sulle capienze: Basta distanziamento ...Overwatch – la nuova mappa deathmatch Malevento è disponibileYokohama, bene i risultati del primo semestre grazie alle nuove gomme Amazon presenta Echo Show 15: un supporto per tutte le famiglie Ultime Blog

Worker dies after roof collapses | 9th in 2 days

BRINDISI, SEP 29 - A 42 - year - old bricklayer, Benito Branca, died Wedmnesday while he was ...

BRINDISI, SEP 29 - A 42 - year - old bricklayer, Benito Branca, died Wedmnesday while he was restructuring a house at Mesagne near Brindisi, local sources said - the ninth workplace accident death in ...
Worker dies after roof collapses, 9th in 2 days

Another worker was killed near Treviso on Wednesday. On Tuesday six workers lost their lives across Italy including four from falls and two dying of frostbite caused by leaked liquid hydrogen. The ...

Worker dies in accident on first day on job

PALERMO, JUL 12 - A 42 - year - old Italian worker died in an accident on his first day on the job in Palermo on Monday, local sources said. Vincenzo Ribaudo, 42, died of his injuries in hospital after falling from scaffolding through a three - ...
