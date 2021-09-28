Disney: arriva Il Piccolo Principe a fumetti, parodia che guarda al ...Cellularline lancia nuovi prodotti per lavoro casa e ufficio Bollette di luce e gas : chi avrà lo sconto e cosa cambiaCome trovare una relazione quando si è sempre impegnatiG-Darius HD Recensione PS4 Pro Siti comparatori: vantaggi e svantaggiVaccini Covid : da domani terza dose Rsa e over 80Cosa sono i portafusibili per cavo e a cosa servono?Troppo ubriaco : Nicolas Cage ubriaco cacciato da un bar di Las VegasTV SORRISI E CANZONI LANCIA IL NUOVO ALLEGATO CONSIGLI Ultime Blog

BioVaxys Begins Toxicity Study Ahead of CoviDTH IND Submission

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: ...

BioVaxys Technology Corp. (CSE: BIOV) (FRA: 5LB) (OTCQB: BVAXF) ("BioVaxys" or "Company"), announced today that it has started its planned in vivo animal toxicology Study of CoviDTH in parallel with the preparation of an IND Submission. Under the terms of a March 2021 agreement, global contract research organization ("CRO") Inotiv, Inc. ("Inotiv") is evaluating the safety, tolerability, and Toxicity of the purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein that is a principal constituent of CoviDTH in an intradermal research model, which will include a battery of clinical pathology, immunology, and histopathology evaluations. The Inotiv Study will be utilizing purified recombinant SARS-CoV-2 s-protein recently ...
