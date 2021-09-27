EcoFlow Launches DELTA Max, a Two - Day Home Backup Power Station (Di lunedì 27 settembre 2021) SAINT - HILAIRE - DES - LOGES, France-(BUSINESS WIRE)- EcoFlow , a portable Power and renewable energy solutions company, today announces the EcoFlow DELTA Max Power Station is available in Europe, distributed by Franssen - Loisirs/ Altago network. High capacity with expandable design The EcoFlow DELTA Max has a capacity ...Leggi su 01net
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : EcoFlow Launches
EcoFlow Launches DELTA Max, a Two - Day Home Backup Power StationPowers 99% appliances With a 2400W AC output, the EcoFlow DELTA Max can power 99% appliances, including electric kettles, air conditioners, space heaters, steam irons, and electric clothes dryers. ...
EcoFlow Launches DELTA Max, a Two - Day Home Backup Power StationPowers 99% appliances With a 2400W AC output, the EcoFlow DELTA Max can power 99% appliances, including electric kettles, air conditioners, space heaters, steam irons, and electric clothes dryers. ...
EcoFlow LaunchesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : EcoFlow Launches