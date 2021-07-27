Global Dementia Cases Forecasted To Triple By 2050 (Di martedì 27 luglio 2021) —New analysis shows a decrease in prevalence due to education countered by increase due to heart health risk factors DENVER, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Positive trends in Global education access are expected to decrease Dementia prevalence worldwide by 6.2 million Cases by the year 2050. Meanwhile, anticipated trends in smoking, high body mass index and high blood sugar are predicted to increase prevalence by nearly the same number: 6.8 million Cases. Both according to new Global prevalence data reported at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference® (AAIC®) 2021 in Denver and ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
