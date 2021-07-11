LIVE McGregor-Poirier, MMA in DIRETTA: The Notorious si rompe la caviglia, finisce tutto nel primo round (Di domenica 11 luglio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE Guarda McGregor-Poirier in streaming su DAZN Ed è così che Dustin Poirier vince, KO tecnico per stop medico. Viene portato al centro dell’ottagono Poirier, evidentemente da solo visto che McGregor sta ricevendo le primissime cure pochi metri più in là. McGregor non vuole il KO tecnico, ma lo stop medico per questo che è ormai chiaramente un combattimento concluso. Ci sono diverse persone attorno a lui. finisce ANCHE IL COMBATTIMENTO! La caviglia rotta di McGregor, ...Leggi su oasport
LIVE McGregor - Poirier, MMA in DIRETTA: è il tempo del main event a Las Vegas!La presentazione - La programmazione - La vigilia Buon mattino, e benvenuti alla DIRETTA LIVE del combattimento che si pone all'interno di UFC 264 tra Conor McGregor e Dustin Poirier. Si tratta del ...
L'incontro sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming su DAZN e in DIRETTA LIVE scritta su OA Sport. Gli orari sono italiani (a Las Vegas sono indietro nove ore rispetto a noi). CONOR MCGREGOR vs DUSTIN
