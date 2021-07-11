LIVE McGregor-Poirier | MMA in DIRETTA | The Notorious si rompe la caviglia | finisce tutto nel primo round

(Di domenica 11 luglio 2021) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LAGuardain streaming su DAZN Ed è così che Dustinvince, KO tecnico per stop medico. Viene portato al centro dell’ottagono, evidentemente da solo visto chesta ricevendo le primissime cure pochi metri più in là.non vuole il KO tecnico, ma lo stop medico per questo che è ormai chiaramente un combattimento concluso. Ci sono diverse persone attorno a lui.ANCHE IL COMBATTIMENTO! Larotta di, ...

La presentazione - La programmazione - La vigilia Buon mattino, e benvenuti alla DIRETTA del combattimento che si pone all'interno di UFC 264 tra Conor McGregor e Dustin Poirier. Si tratta del ... L'incontro sarà trasmesso in diretta streaming su DAZN e in DIRETTA scritta su OA Sport. Gli orari sono italiani (a Las Vegas sono indietro nove ore rispetto a noi). CONOR MCGREGOR vs DUSTIN POIRIER CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE 5:18 Velocissimo il KO di Tuivasa, è la sua terza vittoria di fila, ottenuta girando in maniera rapidissima una s ... La diretta live di Conor McGregor contro Dustin Poirier: UFC 264 in aggiornamento in tempo reale, chi ha vinto e come: ko e punti ...