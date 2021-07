Cohen Media Group and Curzon Scoop U S | U K Rights to Francois Ozon’s Cannes Competition Film ‘Everything Went Fine’ EXCLUSIVE

Leggi su cityroma

(Di sabato 10 luglio 2021)andhave jointly acquired all U.S. and U.K. distributionto “EverythingFine,”with Sophie Marceau, which just world-premiered inatand earned a warm critical welcome. The deal was negotiated by CMG senior VP Robert Aaronson,Artificial Eye’s managing director Louisa Dent and Sébasten Beffa and Nicolas Brigaud-Robert at Playtime. “EverythingFine” marks Marceau’s first time working ...