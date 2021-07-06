Former JUUL Head of Corporate Affairs Joins Poda Team

(Di martedì 6 luglio 2021) VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("" or the "Company") (CSE:) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK:F) is pleased to announce thatofforLabs Inc. Nicholas Kaydsh has joinedas a member of the Global Advisory Board. With over a decade of experience as a publicand regulatory expert, Mr. Nicholas ("Nick") Kaydsh has led government relations and regulatory departments for a number of large corporations, including acting ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Former JUUL

Padova News

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce thatCanada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and the Company's Board. As part of the consulting ...VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is pleased to announce thatCanada President Michael Nederhoff has joined Poda as a member of the Global Advisory Board and consultant to Poda's management team and the Company's Board. As part of the consulting ...VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA LIFESTYLE AND WELLNESS LTD. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC PINK: PODAF) is ...