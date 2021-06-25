Wonder Boy: Ash in Monster World esce su PC Steam il 29 giugnoSequestro Nonna Vincenza : tutelare dipendentiTHE SIMS 4 SI PRENDE IL PALCOSCENICO CON CON SIMS SESSIONLa Stagione 5: In Deep Water di Call of Duty Mobile arriva il 29 ...Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 è ora disponibile su Nintendo SwitchGTA Online - 7 nuove arene e ricompense triple per Scia mortaleMicrosoft annuncia Windows 11Apex Legends - Evento collezione Genesi - Il trailerMario Golf: Super Rush conquista la campionessa di golf Lucrezia ...Urban Trial Tricky - Insane Combos!Ultime Blog

’The Ice Road’ Review | Liam Neeson Delivers Entertaining if Implausible Far-North Action

’The Ice
As if the Frozen North hadn’t already given him enough grief in “The Grey” and “Cold Pursuit,” Liam ...

’The Ice Road’ Review: Liam Neeson Delivers Entertaining if Implausible Far-North Action (Di venerdì 25 giugno 2021) As if the Frozen North hadn’t already given him enough grief in “The Grey” and “Cold Pursuit,” Liam Neeson is back for more chilly punishment with “The Ice Road.” Jonathan Hensleigh’s first feature as writer-director since “Kill the Irishman” a decade ago has the star as one of three drivers making a dangerous journey to deliver equipment needed to rescue trapped miners in Northern Manitoba. Just about every possible peril turns up to thwart their mission en route, making for an increasingly Implausible Action movie that will entertain most viewers, but also perhaps make them feel a bit ...
