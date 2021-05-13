LG OLED TV TRASFORMA LE CASE IN GALLERIE D’ARTERisultati Serie A 36.a giornataCovid-19 : I casi nel mondo superano i 160 MlnKnockout City Block Party DariusBurst: Another Chronicle EX + uscirà a giugno per PS4 e Switch50 DERBY CUP: Derby della Capitale con PESDomani sarà disponibile l'espansione di Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, ...Xperia 10 III, lo smartphone 5G compatto e veloce è in arrivoBattlefield 6 anche su console Old-GenPaolo Brosio e Maria Laura De Vitis si sono lasciati

5th WIC | At the forefront of innovation

BEIJING, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by China.org.cn on the 5th World Intelligence ...

5th WIC: At the forefront of innovation

A news report by China.org.cn on the 5th World Intelligence Conference: The 5th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) will take place in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin in late May. The WIC, now in its fifth year, is constantly updating itself. This year, apart from the traditional series of conferences, exhibitions, competitions and smart tech experiences 

 as per pandemic control requirements 

 a special exhibition area will be set up for guest cities and countries of honor and international guests will be invited to visit the exhibitions and share their wisdom. In addition, the International Intelligent Sports Congress, an annual event during the WIC, will join hands with the world-famous Tencent Esports Honor of Kings regional contest in northern China for the first time this year to explore new fields and attract the younger generation. ...
