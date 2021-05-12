Oecd Inheritance | estate and gift taxes could play a stronger role in addressing inequality and improving public finances

(Di mercoledì 12 maggio 2021) It also notes thathave generally been found to generate lower efficiency costs ... Today, only 0.5% of total tax revenues are sourced fromandon ...

Advertising

folucar : RT @FaccioTommaso: @AndreaRoventini Tra poche ore esce questo - marioricciard18 : RT @FaccioTommaso: @AndreaRoventini Tra poche ore esce questo - minomazz : RT @FaccioTommaso: @AndreaRoventini Tra poche ore esce questo - FaccioTommaso : @AndreaRoventini Tra poche ore esce questo -

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Oecd Inheritance

... particularly in the current context of persistently high wealth inequality and new pressures on public finances linked to the COVID - 19 pandemic, according to a newreport....