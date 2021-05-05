Project CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch Xiaomi: scopriamo gli ultimi prodotti per celebrare i primi tre anni ...Chi era Luana D’Orazio : la ragazza morta sul lavoro a PratoFesta scudetto Inter : Il Sottosegretario Sileri è preoccupatoSilvano Nestola : ucciso ex maresciallo dell'ArmaCittà del Messico : Crollo ponte, 20 morti e 70 feriti | Video ...PlayStation e Discord annunciano una partnership

Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual Meeting

CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Suncor held its Annual Meeting in Calgary today. A total ...

Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual Meeting (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Suncor held its Annual Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.05 billion shares (approximately 68.83% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the ...
  The resolution to increase the number of common shares of Suncor reserved for issuance pursuant to the Suncor Energy Inc. Stock Option Plan by an additional 15,000,000 common shares was approved ...

I segreti di Trans Mountain: le sabbie bituminose del Canada restano anonime

Suncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd e BP PLC sono tra le compagnie che si sono assicurate l'80% della sua capacità aggiuntiva a lungo termine.
Per Wall Street è il momento delle oil sands  Energia Oltre

I nomi delle assicurazioni che proteggono i lavori di espansione della pipeline Trans Mountain devono restare segreti. Lo ha stabilito l’ente regolatore del Canada ...
