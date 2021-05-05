Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual Meeting (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) CALGARY, Alberta, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) Suncor held its Annual Meeting in Calgary today. A total of approximately 1.05 billion shares (approximately 68.83% of outstanding common shares) were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders voted as follows on the matters before the ...Leggi su padovanews
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual MeetingThe resolution to increase the number of common shares of Suncor reserved for issuance pursuant to the Suncor Energy Inc. Stock Option Plan by an additional 15,000,000 common shares was approved ...
I segreti di Trans Mountain: le sabbie bituminose del Canada restano anonimeSuncor Energy Inc, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd e BP PLC sono tra le compagnie che si sono assicurate l'80% della sua capacità aggiuntiva a lungo termine.
Per Wall Street è il momento delle oil sands Energia Oltre
I segreti di Trans Mountain: le sabbie bituminose del Canada restano anonimeI nomi delle assicurazioni che proteggono i lavori di espansione della pipeline Trans Mountain devono restare segreti. Lo ha stabilito l’ente regolatore del Canada ...
Suncor EnergySegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Suncor Energy