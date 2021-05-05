Woody Allen Rifkin’s Festival ... Non sono finito, il mio prossimo ...Necromunda: Hired Gun nuovo Gameplay TrailerAggiornamento di Hearthstone 20.2 disponibileLupoFiumeLeggenda : è uscito il nuovo singolo Chanson d’Amour Torna la promozione Cashback sui prodotti di Digital Imaging di SonyLegends of Runeterra: arrivano i Custodi dell'AnticoProject CARS 3: l'ultimo DLC “Electric Pack” è ora disponibileCarriera militare, un percorso di vita e formazioneBungie: la stagione del TecnoSimbionte inizia l'11 maggioWonder Boy: Asha in Monster World - Uscita il 28 maggio su PS4/Switch

CSafe Global Providing Thermal Protection for COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech Facility

The tailor-made double-wall VIP insulated shipper provides 10+ days of temperature Protection for ...

CSafe Global Providing Thermal Protection for COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech Facility

The tailor-made double-wall VIP insulated shipper provides 10+ days of temperature Protection for Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech's Facility with minimal dry ice. DAYTON, Ohio, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 CSafe Global, the innovation leader in active, passive parcel and cell and gene temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals is honored to partner with BioNTech as the Thermal shipping solution provider for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech's Facility in Germany. The custom Thermal shipping container maintains ...
CSafe Global Providing Thermal Protection for COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech Facility

The tailor-made double-wall VIP insulated shipper provides 10+ days of temperature protection for vaccine shipments from BioNTech's facility with minimal ...

American Doubles Cold Chain Capabilities, More Flight Options

Extensive testing finds airline's entire mainline fleet provides ideal conditions for passive cold chain shipments ...
