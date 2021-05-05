CSafe Global Providing Thermal Protection for COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech Facility (Di mercoledì 5 maggio 2021) The tailor-made double-wall VIP insulated shipper provides 10+ days of temperature Protection for Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech's Facility with minimal dry ice. DAYTON, Ohio, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/
CSafe Global, the innovation leader in active, passive parcel and cell and gene temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals is honored to partner with BioNTech as the Thermal shipping solution provider for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech's Facility in Germany. The custom Thermal shipping container maintains ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
CSafe Global, the innovation leader in active, passive parcel and cell and gene temperature-controlled container solutions for the transport of life-enhancing pharmaceuticals is honored to partner with BioNTech as the Thermal shipping solution provider for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech's Facility in Germany. The custom Thermal shipping container maintains ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : CSafe GlobalNcl: escursioni a terra libere fin dalla prima crociera della ripartenza Travel Quotidiano
CSafe Global Providing Thermal Protection for COVID-19 Vaccine Shipments from BioNTech FacilityThe tailor-made double-wall VIP insulated shipper provides 10+ days of temperature protection for vaccine shipments from BioNTech's facility with minimal ...
American Doubles Cold Chain Capabilities, More Flight OptionsExtensive testing finds airline's entire mainline fleet provides ideal conditions for passive cold chain shipments ...
CSafe GlobalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CSafe Global