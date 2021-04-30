Vincita record a Gratta e Vinci, 3 milioni di euro in 20 giorni : Non ...Covid-19, nel mondo oltre 150 mln i contagi : In Italia 500mila ...Apex Legends: Origini: mostrate le abilità di Valkyrie4 MAGGIO: STAR WARS DAYMetro Exodus: più velocità grazie al DLSS 2.0 di NVIDIAGTA Online: ricompense triple in Guerriglia motorizzata PANINI presenta Pokémon - Il Magazine UfficialeHearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 morti

Absen holds successful Global Webinar on Virtual Studio Solutions

- SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen held a Global Webinar on Thursday as it ...

Absen holds successful Global Webinar on Virtual Studio Solutions (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Absen held a Global Webinar on Thursday as it highlighted its Virtual Studios Solutions. Hosted by Absen Germany's Christian Czimny and joined by Totti Chen, CEO at Digital Fun, Wayne Romanowski, Video Production at 4 Wall Entertainment, Rene Amador, Founder and CEO of AR Wall, and Feifan Lu, Absen's Product Specialist. The group explored the new technology that many AV professionals have turned to create more visually appealing content. Virtual Studio is no more mysterious than "LED on Cameras" There's a highlight at the beginning when Romanowski described Virtual Studio with "LED on Cameras", which was seconded by Czimny. Since many ...
