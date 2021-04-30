Absen holds successful Global Webinar on Virtual Studio Solutions

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/held aon Thursday as it highlighted its. Hosted byGermany's Christian Czimny and joined by Totti Chen, CEO at Digital Fun, Wayne Romanowski, Video Production at 4 Wall Entertainment, Rene Amador, Founder and CEO of AR Wall, and Feifan Lu,'s Product Specialist. The group explored the new technology that many AV professionals have turned to create more visually appealing content.is no more mysterious than "LED on Cameras" There's a highlight at the beginning when Romanowski describedwith "LED on Cameras", which was seconded by Czimny. Since many ...