Absen holds successful Global Webinar on Virtual Studio Solutions (Di venerdì 30 aprile 2021) - SHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Absen held a Global Webinar on Thursday as it highlighted its Virtual Studios Solutions. Hosted by Absen Germany's Christian Czimny and joined by Totti Chen, CEO at Digital Fun, Wayne Romanowski, Video Production at 4 Wall Entertainment, Rene Amador, Founder and CEO of AR Wall, and Feifan Lu, Absen's Product Specialist. The group explored the new technology that many AV professionals have turned to create more visually appealing content. Virtual Studio is no more mysterious than "LED on Cameras" There's a highlight at the beginning when Romanowski described Virtual Studio with "LED on Cameras", which was seconded by Czimny. Since many ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Absen held a Global Webinar on Thursday as it highlighted its Virtual Studios Solutions. Hosted by Absen Germany's Christian Czimny and joined by Totti Chen, CEO at Digital Fun, Wayne Romanowski, Video Production at 4 Wall Entertainment, Rene Amador, Founder and CEO of AR Wall, and Feifan Lu, Absen's Product Specialist. The group explored the new technology that many AV professionals have turned to create more visually appealing content. Virtual Studio is no more mysterious than "LED on Cameras" There's a highlight at the beginning when Romanowski described Virtual Studio with "LED on Cameras", which was seconded by Czimny. Since many ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Absen holdsTheTail di MotIQa, la soluzione di controllo per il digital signage IntegrationMag
Absen holds successful Global Webinar on Virtual Studio SolutionsSHENZHEN, China, April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absen held a global webinar on Thursday as it highlighted its Virtual Studios solutions. Hosted by Absen ...
Absen holdsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Absen holds