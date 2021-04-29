Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach in uscita a fine 2021 (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) Scott Cawthon, il creatore della serie, ha confermato che Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach ha un’uscita prevista per la fine del 2021 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach ha fatto delle sporadiche apparizioni, sin da quando è stato annunciato lo scorso anno per console PlayStation e PC. Il suo gameplay è stato ufficialmente svelato (oltre a Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade) nel corso dello State of Play di questo Febbraio, assieme all’indicazione del 2021 come finestra di lancio. A fare chiarezza sul debutto del gioco, però, ci ha pensato Scott Cawthon, il creatore della serie, il quale ha confermato che il gioco ...Leggi su tuttotek
