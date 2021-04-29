Hearthstone introduce i Verrospino in Battaglia e i Mazzi PreforgiatiStati Uniti : Video shock su ispanico soffocatoCuneese, rapina in gioielleria di Grinzane Cavour : 2 mortiSamsung presenta la nuova serie Galaxy Book Pro e il nuovo Galaxy BookACE COMBAT 7: DLC Experimental Aircraft Series disponibilePanda Security: come individuare e rimuovere i virus dagli smartphoneeFOOTBALL PES ANNUNCIA LA PARTNERSHIP CON IL NAPOLIFallout 76 | “Pronti e carichi” ora disponibileL'Open Beta Test #2 di Guilty Gear -Strive- sarà dal 14 al 16 maggioMonster Hunter Digital Event - April 2021

European Structural and Investment Funds | spending doubled in 2019 - 2020

It is accompanied by a report summarising the evaluation findings in relation to the ESI Funds ...

European Structural and Investment Funds: spending doubled in 2019 - 2020 (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) It is accompanied by a report summarising the evaluation findings in relation to the ESI Funds programmes. The ESI Funds Open Data platform was also updated today to show the achievements of the ESI ...
European Structural and Investment Funds: spending doubled in 2019 - 2020

The rate of investment of the five European Structural and Investment Funds (ESI Funds) in the European Union has accelerated significantly in the past two years, from 28% of the total envelope in 2018 to 56% at the end of 2020, ...

Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi

...is one of the key actions (needed) to respond to the country's structural weaknesses and, in this sense, it is an integral part of the recovery that we intend to trigger, with the help of European ...
