European Structural and Investment Funds: spending doubled in 2019 - 2020 (Di giovedì 29 aprile 2021) It is accompanied by a report summarising the evaluation findings in relation to the ESI Funds programmes. The ESI Funds Open Data platform was also updated today to show the achievements of the ESI ...Leggi su etribuna
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European Structural
European Structural and Investment Funds: spending doubled in 2019 - 2020The rate of investment of the five European Structural and Investment Funds (ESI Funds) in the European Union has accelerated significantly in the past two years, from 28% of the total envelope in 2018 to 56% at the end of 2020, ...
Recovery Plan makes 'unthinkable' possible - Draghi...is one of the key actions (needed) to respond to the country's structural weaknesses and, in this sense, it is an integral part of the recovery that we intend to trigger, with the help of European ...
Economia circolare: definizione e politiche europee Ius in itinere
European StructuralSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Structural