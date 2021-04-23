Aquark Announces the InverPad® Pool Heat Pump Upgrade Plan to Create New Mode of Family Pools (Di venerdì 23 aprile 2021) - FOSHAN, China, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Aquark Electric Limited is Planning to Upgrade its InverPad® technology to improve the scenario of four-season swimming in backyards for global customers. With a quieter sound level, higher energy efficiency and fashion shape design, the updated InverPad® is expected to release later in 2021 and will bring an all-round Upgrade of Pool Heat Pumps to Create a new Mode of Family Pools. In the last few years, Aquark's InverPad® Technology has achieved a lot to fulfill Family Pool experience. Since launching in 2017, Aquark's first ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Aquark Electric Limited is Planning to Upgrade its InverPad® technology to improve the scenario of four-season swimming in backyards for global customers. With a quieter sound level, higher energy efficiency and fashion shape design, the updated InverPad® is expected to release later in 2021 and will bring an all-round Upgrade of Pool Heat Pumps to Create a new Mode of Family Pools. In the last few years, Aquark's InverPad® Technology has achieved a lot to fulfill Family Pool experience. Since launching in 2017, Aquark's first ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Aquark AnnouncesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Aquark Announces