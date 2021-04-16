Guide Sensmart Launches AI-Powered High-Performance Thermal Camera to Streamline Industrial Inspections

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 16 aprile 2021) - WUHAN, China, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/On April 15, leading Chinese infraredimaging products and solutions providerpresented the world debut of its new PS Seriesinfraredimagingenhanced by a combination of-end configurations, top-tierand quality imaging. The newPS Series with compellingopens up new possibilities for improving the experience backed by innovative technologies.'s PS Seriescomes equipped with a next-generation focus motor and-precision stepping motor control. With the new auto-focus image ...