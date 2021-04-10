Stranger Things, David Harbour spoilera la serie. Interviene Millie Bobby Brown: 'Chiudi subito!' (Di sabato 10 aprile 2021) Ora leggo un pezzo del tuo script, spoilero cosa succede a Eleven " La stessa attrice, che potrebbe essere la villain della quarta stagione , è poi intervenuta in chiamata. David Harbour si è ...Leggi su bestmovie
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Stranger Things
Stranger Things, David Harbour spoilera la serie. Interviene Millie Bobby Brown: 'Chiudi subito!'Possibili guai in vista per David Harbour di Stranger Things ? L'attore ha condiviso sul suo profilo Instagram un video dal set della quarta stagione, in cui ha apertamente chiesto ai follower se volessero spoiler. Quindi, ha coinvolto anche ...
Arriva in Italia 'Godzilla vs Kong' dal 6 maggio, ma solo in digitaleGodzilla vs Kong Il film diretto da Adam Wingard e interpretato da Alexander Skarsgård (True Blood) e Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) è il quarto capitolo della saga MonsterVerse iniziata nel ...
