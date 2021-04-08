Draghi sides with US on Chinese 5G concerns

Leggi su formiche

(Di giovedì 8 aprile 2021) Mario’s government used its “golden power” – i.e. lawful intervention in the dealings of private businesses for the sake of national security – for the second time in the space of a few weeks, to prevent the acquisition oftelecoms tech. The measure was once again aimed at averting the purchase of-manufactured 5G network components. It was directed at Linkem, an Italian telco company specialised in extending cellular signal in remote areas, and its attempt to purchase standalone 5G equipment from thetech firms Huawei and ZTE. The two companies are banned in the US, as they stand accused of espionage on behalf of thestate by Washington; Beijing rejects that accusation. The Italian Parliament’s intelligence committee (COPASIR) also recommended excluding them from ...