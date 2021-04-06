AppTweak Raises $22 Million in Series B Funding to Grow App Store Optimization (ASO) Platform Worldwide

(Di martedì 6 aprile 2021) To date, it has already provided its Enterprise clients with over 400 keyword audits and ... "Today marks a big milestone for. We are ready to acceleratethand expand our ...

Advertising

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : AppTweak Raises

"Today marks a big milestone for. We are ready to accelerate growth worldwide and expand our services. With offices in Brussels, San Francisco, Tokyo and Bengaluru, we aim to open at least ..."Today marks a big milestone for. We are ready to accelerate growth worldwide and expand our services. With offices in Brussels, San Francisco, Tokyo and Bengaluru, we aim to open at least ...BRUSSELS, Belgium, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppTweak, pioneer and leading App Store Optimization (ASO) platform driven by data science and trusted by ...