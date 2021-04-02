Isola Dei Famosi: Eiminata Miryea Denise Pipitone è Viva? Gruppo sanguigno di Olesya entro il weekendSummit E13 Flip Evo, il primo convertibile firmato MSI arriva in ...GTA Online: omaggio a tutte le acrobazieOUTRIDERS È DISPONIBILE ORA THE ELDER SCROLLS ONLINE Gameplay trailer Console Next-Gen RIOT GAMES ANNUNCIA IL SIMULATORE DI APPUNTAMENTI DI VALORANTNVIDIA DLSS in 'Outriders': fino al 73% di boost delle performance in ...Cinque buoni motivi per passare ad un commercialista telematicoEA INVITA I GIOCATORI ALLA CROSS-PLAY OPEN BETA DI KNOCKOUT CITY

Alberto Polo è risultato positivo alle sostanze Meldonium, Idroclorotiazide, Acb, Testosterone, suo ...

Volley, SuperLega: Alberto Polo positivo a un controllo antidoping. Sospensione cautelare (Di venerdì 2 aprile 2021) Alberto Polo è risultato positivo alle sostanze Meldonium, Idroclorotiazide, Acb, Testosterone, suo precursore (DHWA) e suoi metaboliti di origini non endogena. Il pallavolista, in forza a Piacenza, si è sottoposto a un controllo antidopoing, disposto da NADO Italia, al termine della gara-2 dei quarti di finale dei playoff scudetto di SuperLega, persa dagli emiliani contro Trento lo scorso 14 marzo. I Lupi sono attualmente impegnati nei playoff che mettono in palio un posto nella prossima Challenge Cup (la terza competizione europea per importanza), ma dovranno fare a meno del veneto, visto che è stato sospeso in via cautelare dalla Prima Sezione del Tribunale Nazionale antidoping. Il 25enne centrale ha anche vestito la maglia della Nazionale, vincendo la medaglia ...
Di seguito il tabellino di gara 2 di Semifinale Play Off Scudetto SuperLega Credem Banca 2021 giocata stasera alla BLM Group Arena di Trento. Itas Trentino - Cucine Lube Civitanova 0 - 3 (23 - 25, 23 ...

La Lube non molla, espugna la BLM Group Arena e rimette in parita' la semifinale scudetto contro Trento. Dopo la sconfitta subita in gara 1 all'Eurosuole Forum, Civitanova si riscatta sul campo dei ...
Domenica 4 aprile si disputeranno le gare-3 delle semifinali scudetto di volley maschile. Il programma è stato comunicato nella mattinata e prevede una Pasqua di fuoco per tutti gli appassionati di pa ...

Per il centrale della Gas Sales Bluenergy i controlli hanno riscontrato nel sangue anche idroclorotiazide, acb e testosterone ...
