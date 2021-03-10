La regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter Neumair

Jobandtalent Secures 100m from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Fuel Expansion

... March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Jobandtalent - a workforce marketplace that matches workers ...

Jobandtalent Secures 100m from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Fuel Expansion (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) ... March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Jobandtalent - a workforce marketplace that matches workers with temporary roles - announced it secured a 100 million investment from SoftBank Vision Fund 21 ...
Jobandtalent Secures €100m from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 to Fuel Expansion

Company also adds €83 million in debt financing from BlackRock to its balance sheet  MADRID, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jobandtalent - a ...
