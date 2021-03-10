Blues Wireless and Safecast Introduce Airnote - the Most Easy-to-Use Air Quality Monitor Ever Built (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Safecast will deploy Airnote devices at Fukushima during a live-streamed 10 year anniversary event. BOSTON and TOKYO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Safecast, a global leader in open environmental data, and Blues Wireless, a leading developer of IoT cloud cellular solutions, today announced Airnote, an air Quality Monitoring device with unprecedented simplicity and cost-effectiveness. By removing complexity and barriers to use, Airnote enables the mass deployment of air Quality sensors at a cost of nearly half that of other products on the market. "Ten years ago, the crisis at Fukushima brought together many talented individuals from around the globe to serve a common purpose: enable people to understand the conditions ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Safecast, a global leader in open environmental data, and Blues Wireless, a leading developer of IoT cloud cellular solutions, today announced Airnote, an air Quality Monitoring device with unprecedented simplicity and cost-effectiveness. By removing complexity and barriers to use, Airnote enables the mass deployment of air Quality sensors at a cost of nearly half that of other products on the market. "Ten years ago, the crisis at Fukushima brought together many talented individuals from around the globe to serve a common purpose: enable people to understand the conditions ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Blues Wireless
Blues Wireless and Safecast Introduce Airnote - the Most Easy - to - Use Air Quality Monitor Ever BuiltBOSTON and TOKYO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - - Safecast, a global leader in open environmental data, and Blues Wireless, a leading developer of IoT cloud cellular solutions, today announced Airnote,...
"Viva il rock anni '70. Ma non è una rivincita"... ha qualche volgarità ed è il punto di incontro di un rock anni Settanta grondante blues (per ... basso e chitarra collegati agli amplificatori con i cavi (come negli anni '70) e non wireless (come ...
"Viva il rock anni '70. Ma non è una rivincita" ilGiornale.it
Blues Wireless and Safecast Introduce Airnote – the Most Easy-to-Use Air Quality Monitor Ever BuiltSafecast will deploy Airnote devices at Fukushima during a live-streamed 10 year anniversary event. BOSTON and TOKYO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ ...
Blues WirelessSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Blues Wireless