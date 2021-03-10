La regina Elisabetta rattristata per Harry e MeghanSamsung presenta il nuovo SSD NVMe 980Fitbit presenta Ace 3 il tracker di ultima generazione per bambiniWATCH DOGS LEGION MODALITÀ ONLINE DISPONIBILEMicrosoft finalizza l’acquisizione di ZeniMax MediaGoogle Play Store: pericoloso malware trovato in 9 utility appProteggere la tua rete Wi-Fi di casa dal wardrivingIl DLC The Elder Scrolls Online: Flames of Ambition porta tante novitàAcquistare o noleggiare l'auto, è questo il dilemmaBenno Neumair confessa omicidio Laura Perselli e Peter Neumair

Blues Wireless and Safecast Introduce Airnote - the Most Easy-to-Use Air Quality Monitor Ever Built

Safecast will deploy Airnote devices at Fukushima during a live-streamed 10 year anniversary ...

Blues Wireless and Safecast Introduce Airnote - the Most Easy-to-Use Air Quality Monitor Ever Built (Di mercoledì 10 marzo 2021) Safecast will deploy Airnote devices at Fukushima during a live-streamed 10 year anniversary event. BOSTON and TOKYO, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 Safecast, a global leader in open environmental data, and Blues Wireless, a leading developer of IoT cloud cellular solutions, today announced Airnote, an air Quality Monitoring device with unprecedented simplicity and cost-effectiveness. By removing complexity and barriers to use, Airnote enables the mass deployment of air Quality sensors at a cost of nearly half that of other products on the market. "Ten years ago, the crisis at Fukushima brought together many talented individuals from around the globe to serve a common purpose: enable people to understand the conditions ...
