CGTN | China gears up for people-centered | green | high-quality development

BEIJING, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As China enters a new development stage, different regions and ...

CGTN: China gears up for people-centered, green, high-quality development (Di lunedì 8 marzo 2021)

As China enters a new development stage, different regions and sectors across the country are gearing up to improve the quality of development in the world's second largest economy. Joining panel discussions during China's ongoing Two Sessions, President Xi Jinping underscored several key words crucial for the development in the coming years: new development paradigm, green transformation, people-centered philosophy and high-quality development. These words are important concepts featured in China's latest development blueprint – the draft Outline for the 14th Five-Year Plan (FYP) (2021-2025) ...
CGTN: Classics quoted by Xi Jinping: How to strive for excellence in life?

...players who won the World Cup with 11 consecutive victories to the young ones who helped China's ... Every youth should treasure this great era and become a fighter in the new age." https://news.cgtn.com/...

COVID E INFODEMIA/ Piani di disinformazione globale: Zhao Lijian e i suoi "amici"

Nel giro di pochi giorni, versioni del pezzo di China Radio International fecero la loro comparsa ... Il 16 maggio ad esempio la Tv di stato Cgtn trasmetteva un documentario allusivo su Fort Detrick, ...
CGTN: lavoro in TV per Corrispondenti Italiani - TiConsiglio  Ti Consiglio... un lavoro

CGTN: China gears up for people-centered, green, high-quality development

BEIJING, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As China enters a new development stage, different regions and sectors across the country are gearing up to improve ...

CGTN: China Outlines Plan to Address Economic Challenges in Next 5 Years

China has set a gross domestic product (GDP) growth target of over six percent for 2021 and outlined a plan to promote innovation, green development, and common prosperity in the next five years. This ...
