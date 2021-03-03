Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX' s Starship in 2023

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/The dearMoon Project released a video announcement today announcing it has opened thefor eight civilians to join a week-long expedition to fly by the Moon on'sin. The trip will be funded entirely by Japanese Entrepreneur, who is motivated to lead thisby his curiosity and desire to see and appreciate the Earth from afar. In the video announcement, regarding his motivation behind the dearMoon Project,noted, "I began to think, every single person who is doing something creative with their lives, aren't they all artists? In that sense, I wanted my invitation to reach out to a broader community and give more people from around ...