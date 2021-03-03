Yusaku Maezawa Opens Application Process for First Lunar Mission aboard SpaceX's Starship in 2023 (Di mercoledì 3 marzo 2021) TOKYO, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/
The dearMoon Project released a video announcement today announcing it has opened the Application Process for eight civilians to join a week-long expedition to fly by the Moon on SpaceX's Starship in 2023. The trip will be funded entirely by Japanese Entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who is motivated to lead this Mission by his curiosity and desire to see and appreciate the Earth from afar. In the video announcement, regarding his motivation behind the dearMoon Project, Maezawa noted, "I began to think, every single person who is doing something creative with their lives, aren't they all artists? In that sense, I wanted my invitation to reach out to a broader community and give more people from around ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
I BTS suonano i Coldplay a 'MTV Unplugged', ilGli abiti sono stati acquistati da due persone: il collezionista d'arte Yusaku Maezawa e HIKAKIN, uno youtuber giapponese. Altre notizie su: BTS
We Are All Warriors: l'asta di Christie's dedicata a Basquiat... dove ad aggiudicarsi un Untitled del 1982 per ben $ 110.487.500 è stato proprio un collezionista asiatico, Yusaku Maezawa , imprenditore giapponese e fondatore del sito di abbigliamento Zozotown. ...
L'uomo d'affari miliardario giapponese Yusaku Maezawa parla al quartier generale di SpaceX a Hawthorne, in California. Michael Sheitz | CNBCIl miliardario ...
Un miliardario nipponico ha lanciato un concorso per selezionare otto persone che lo accompagneranno sulla Luna con un viaggio SpaceX.
