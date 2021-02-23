The Initiative | Insomniac Games si riprende Drew Murray

(Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Torna una vecchia fiamma per: il ritorno consottrae un membro chiave del neonato studio TheTra tanti nomi illustri che costellano il firmamento di The, ecco che come una cometa torna dauno dei membri migliori,. Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, l’annuncio viene dallo stesso designer tramite un post su Twitter. Dopo aver lavorato ad uno dei due progetti non-Sony della software House, Sunset Overdrive (l’altro era Song of The Deep), oraè pronto a rincasare sotto il tetto blu dopo la sua scappatella con la famiglia di console in verde. Agli scorsi Game Awards, uno degli annunci più eclatanti per quest’ultima è stato ...

Drew Murray è tornato a lavorare per Insomniac Games dopo un breve periodo in The Initiative, con il ruolo di Principal Designer. Murray aveva lavorato per anni per Insomniac Games, sui titoli della serie Ratchet & Clank e Resistance , ed è stato game director per Sunset Overdrive. Torna una vecchia fiamma per Drew Murray: il ritorno con Insomniac Games sottrae un membro chiave del neonato studio The Initiative.