The Initiative: Insomniac Games si riprende Drew Murray (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Torna una vecchia fiamma per Drew Murray: il ritorno con Insomniac Games sottrae un membro chiave del neonato studio The Initiative Tra tanti nomi illustri che costellano il firmamento di The Initiative, ecco che come una cometa torna da Insomniac Games uno dei membri migliori, Drew Murray. Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, l’annuncio viene dallo stesso designer tramite un post su Twitter. Dopo aver lavorato ad uno dei due progetti non-Sony della software House, Sunset Overdrive (l’altro era Song of The Deep), ora Murray è pronto a rincasare sotto il tetto blu dopo la sua scappatella con la famiglia di console in verde. Agli scorsi Game Awards, uno degli annunci più eclatanti per quest’ultima è stato ... Leggi su tuttotek
Il director di Sunset Overdrive torna a lavorare per Insomniac GamesDrew Murray è tornato a lavorare per Insomniac Games dopo un breve periodo in The Initiative, con il ruolo di Principal Designer. Murray aveva lavorato per anni per Insomniac Games, sui titoli della serie Ratchet & Clank e Resistance , ed è stato game director per Sunset ...
Congo: uno 'Stato' tra l'oro e l'infernoAn Italian military police officer and a Congolese driver with the convoy, which was traveling near Goma as part of a UN World Food Programme initiative, were also killed. (Photo by Guerchom Ndebo/...
