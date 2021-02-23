In arrivo la nuova generazione di VR su PlayStationTony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 e 2 arriva su console next-gen e Switch nel ...NVIDIA - RTX ONEl Shaddai in uscita presto su Steam Sony lancia la videocamera full-frame FX3Matteo Salvini: con Presidente Draghi si è parlato riapertureAnimal Crossing: New Horizons all'Università di Macerata BANDAI NAMCO ACQUISISCE UNA QUOTA DI LIMBIC ENTERTAINMENTWATCH DOGS LEGION: LA MODALITÀ ONLINE SARÀ DISPONIBILE DAL 9 MARZO It Takes Two Gameplay Trailer

Torna una vecchia fiamma per Drew Murray: il ritorno con Insomniac Games sottrae un membro chiave del neonato studio The Initiative

The Initiative: Insomniac Games si riprende Drew Murray (Di martedì 23 febbraio 2021) Torna una vecchia fiamma per Drew Murray: il ritorno con Insomniac Games sottrae un membro chiave del neonato studio The Initiative Tra tanti nomi illustri che costellano il firmamento di The Initiative, ecco che come una cometa torna da Insomniac Games uno dei membri migliori, Drew Murray. Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, l’annuncio viene dallo stesso designer tramite un post su Twitter. Dopo aver lavorato ad uno dei due progetti non-Sony della software House, Sunset Overdrive (l’altro era Song of The Deep), ora Murray è pronto a rincasare sotto il tetto blu dopo la sua scappatella con la famiglia di console in verde. Agli scorsi Game Awards, uno degli annunci più eclatanti per quest’ultima è stato ...
