Delving into Italy’s weapons export ban on Saudi Arabia and the UAE (Di sabato 30 gennaio 2021) On Friday, news emerged that the Italian government had banned weapons export towards Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The move follows years of parliamentary debate and signals a clear political will – but the matter, as often happens in these cases, is far more complex (and less ideological) than that. For starters, commentators were quick to link the ban with the recent TV apparition of former PM Matteo Renzi in Riyadh, alongside the famed prince Mohammed bin Salman, whose name is often abbreviated to MBS. This caused quite a stir back in Italy for several reasons, which include the ongoing political crisis (and Mr Renzi’s role in causing it), his praise of a controversial foreign head of State, and the paycheque pocketed by the politician, who is still a very active member of the Italian Senate. However, ... Leggi su formiche
