TOJOY West Europe CEO Richard Burton | on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment

BEIJING, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 30th, 2020, the European Commission confirmed The ...

TOJOY West Europe CEO Richard Burton, on the EU-China Comprehensive Agreement on Investment

On December 30th, 2020, the European Commission confirmed The Comprehensive Agreement on Investment with China (CAI) in principle. EU-China CAI negotiations on the complex subject began nearly seven years ago. The CAI is one of the most significant and ambitious Agreements that China has ever pursued with a foreign partner. The cumulative foreign direct Investment from China in the EU over the last 20 years was around 120 billion Euros, mostly in infrastructure projects, real estate, and high-tech businesses. EU Investment into China over the same period was around 140bn Euros, much of that in the manufacturing sector. With this ...
At TOJOY, we enable EU companies to connect and reach agreements with such high-quality local partners, to access the funding, operations partnerships, and resources required to grow a business in ...
