Hisense Creates Bold New Campaign With Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain (Di venerdì 22 gennaio 2021) - LONDON, Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital and retail Campaign With a bit of a difference featuring Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander Herreraand Presnel Kimpembe, are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the consumers' guide to making the smart and Bold choice – purchasing one of Hisense's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Hisense, one of the world's leading consumer electronics and home appliances brand, today launched its 'Live Bold' digital and retail Campaign With a bit of a difference featuring Partner Club Paris Saint-Germain. Paris Saint-Germain players Neymar Jr, Keylor Navas, Ángel Di María, Ander Herreraand Presnel Kimpembe, are seen gathered in the Hisense Showroom surprising unsuspecting customers, though fans will spot that the players do not look as they usually do. Rather they are seen in miniature form, acting as the consumers' guide to making the smart and Bold choice – purchasing one of Hisense's ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Hisense CreatesHisense Fisher Yu: Laser TV Enters TriChroma Era in 2021
QINGDAO, China, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "In 2021, as a leader in the laser display industry, Hisense will bring Laser TV into the TriChroma era!" On January 11th, Fisher Yu, the President of His ...
Hisense CreatesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Hisense Creates