iBwave to Offer an All-in-One Indoor & Outdoor Network Design Solution

iBwave Reach bridges the gap between the Indoor and Outdoor Network Design, equipping the industry with ...

iBwave to Offer an All-in-One Indoor & Outdoor Network Design Solution (Di mercoledì 20 gennaio 2021) MONTREAL, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/

 iBwave, the standard for converged Indoor Network planning, today announced the company can address the rising global demand for high-performance end-to-end Networks thanks to iBwave Reach, its all-in-one Network Design Solution that bridges the gap between Indoor and Outdoor wireless Network Design. Leveraging its partnership with Infovista, the leader in modern ...
