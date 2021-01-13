MSI presenta i nuovi laptop con NVIDIA GeForce RTX serie 30 Sony presenta l’ultimo nato della serie di obiettivi G Master ...Ubisoft e Lucasfilm Games insieme per un open-world di Star WarsCovid-19 : Terapie Intensive sopra soglia allerta, possibile terza ...Francesca Barra e Claudio Santamaria protagonisti di La Verona di ...LG PRESENTA LA NUOVA SERIE DI MONITOR ULTRACovid-19 : Nuovo record di morti negli Stati UnitiGoogle, Youtube sospende l'account di TrumpTecnologia: Twitch sta scalzando Youtube? Il successo dei social La Papillon Vintage Band lancia oggi PAPILLONAIR su tutte le ...

Hogwarts Legacy arriverà nel 2022 | è ufficiale!
Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arriva una notizia che non farà piacere a chi attendeva con impazienza ...

Hogwarts Legacy arriverà nel 2022, è ufficiale! (Di mercoledì 13 gennaio 2021) Come un fulmine a ciel sereno, arriva una notizia che non farà piacere a chi attendeva con impazienza l'atteso nuovo titolo ambientato nel Wizarding World: Hogwarts Legacy. Tramite gli account social del gioco, infatti, Portkey Games fa sapere a tutto il mondo che il titolo uscirà non prima del 2022. Fonte: Account Ufficiali Social di Hogwarts Legacy Facebook e Twitter Leggi altro...
Hogwarts Legacy wants to let Harry Potter fans live out their dream of enrolling at the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry
Hogwarts Legacy is carrying an almost unbearable weight of anticipation on its shoulders. This upcoming release has been positioned as an open-world, action-RPG that will let you carve your own path ...
Hogwarts Legacy Stupefied Until 2022 on PS5, PS4
Coronavirus means students are currently taking Potions Classes from home, and you’re also going to have to wait to enrol on your adventure in Hogwarts Legacy. The game – expected to be released in ...
