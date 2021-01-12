GLI SMART TV DI LG RICEVERANNO STADIA CLOUD GAMINGSan Valentino 2021 : Il Regalo Perfetto Per LeiMSI MODERN 14 si fa in quattroCES 2021: LG PRESENTA UNA VISIONE DI FUTUROCovid-19, nuovo paziente 1 già a novembre 2019Intensa l’attività benefica dei Fratelli cristiani che fanno il ...Sony presenta due nuovi speaker wirelessCovid-19, Bollettino oggi 08/01 : 17.533 nuovi casi e 620 vittimeAddio a Solange, l'ultimo messaggio del sensitivo Paolo BucinelliCovid-19,nel mondo oltre 88 Mln di contagi : Riaprono le Scuole

Techorizon announces the launch of the latest version of THeCRF 4 0

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Techorizon, a worldwide provider of technology solutions ...

zazoom
Commenta
Techorizon announces the launch of the latest version of THeCRF 4.0 (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) VERONA, Italy, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/

Techorizon, a worldwide provider of technology solutions for the Life Sciences industry founded in 2009, announced today the launch of the latest version of its electronic data capture tool, THeCRF 4.0.     With 15 years of experience of providing high-quality e-tools and services for the Life Sciences, THeCRF 4.0 is built from the experience of hundreds of Project Managers, Investigators and Monitors. It is self-configurable and quick and easy to build: this new system turned months into weeks and weeks into hours. THeCRF can be implemented as a standalone tool, and according to each need, many add-on modules or EDC services can be added. "Techorizon has remodelled its data collection folder with new ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Techorizon announces
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Techorizon announces Techorizon announces launch latest version