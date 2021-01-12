Techorizon announces the launch of the latest version of THeCRF 4.0 (Di martedì 12 gennaio 2021) VERONA, Italy, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Techorizon, a worldwide provider of technology solutions for the Life Sciences industry founded in 2009, announced today the launch of the latest version of its electronic data capture tool, THeCRF 4.0. With 15 years of experience of providing high-quality e-tools and services for the Life Sciences, THeCRF 4.0 is built from the experience of hundreds of Project Managers, Investigators and Monitors. It is self-configurable and quick and easy to build: this new system turned months into weeks and weeks into hours. THeCRF can be implemented as a standalone tool, and according to each need, many add-on modules or EDC services can be added. "Techorizon has remodelled its data collection folder with new
