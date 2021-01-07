Mando Corporation wins the Innovation Award at the world's largest renowned technology event, 'CES 2021' (Di giovedì 7 gennaio 2021) 'Steer-by-Wire (SbW)' will lead the revolution of the in-cabin space in the era of autonomous driving - Leading companies with autonomous driving technology such as Mando, Google, and Bosch swept Awards in the "Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation" category. SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/
Mando Corporation, a global auto parts company, won the Innovation Award in the 'CES 2021' Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation (VIT) category. Given that it is Mando's first participation at CES, winning an Innovation Award is significant achievement. 15 companies including Google, IBM, Bosch, and Continental also received the Awards in the same ... Leggi su liberoquotidiano
