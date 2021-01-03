The Binding of Isaac: Repentance ha finalmente una data d'uscita e un nuovo trailer (Di domenica 3 gennaio 2021) The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, la nuova espansione del popolare indie game, ha finalmente una nuova data d'uscita ufficiale: 31 marzo 2021, come annunciato dallo sviluppatore Edmund McMillen nell'ultimo trailer di gioco. Questa espansione definitiva, dalle dimensioni di un sequel vero e proprio, sarà disponibile inizialmente solo su PC Steam, ma arriverà anche su console in una data futura. Il trailer d'annuncio, visibile qui di seguito, non mostra alcuno spezzone di gioco proveniente dal nuovo DLC, ma è un "semplice" video animato che illustra alcuni degli oggetti più famosi che è possibile ottenere all'interno del gioco, un tuffo nel passato per ricordarci tutto quello con cui abbiamo avuto a che fare fino ad ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di domenica 3 gennaio 2021) Theof, la nuova espansione del popolare indie game, hauna nuovad'ufficiale: 31 marzo 2021, come annunciato dallo sviluppatore Edmund McMillen nell'ultimodi gioco. Questa espansione definitiva, dalle dimensioni di un sequel vero e proprio, sarà disponibile inizialmente solo su PC Steam, ma arriverà anche su console in unafutura. Ild'annuncio, visibile qui di seguito, non mostra alcuno spezzone di gioco proveniente dalDLC, ma è un "semplice" video animato che illustra alcuni degli oggetti più famosi che è possibile ottenere all'interno del gioco, un tuffo nel passato per ricordarci tutto quello con cui abbiamo avuto a che fare fino ad ...

PlayStationBit : #TheBindingofIsaacRepentance arriverà anche su #PlayStation? Il trailer pubblicato da @edmundmcmillen non fornisce… - GamingToday4 : The Binding of Isaac: Repentance: data d’uscita ufficiale annunciata con un trailer - SerialGamerITA : The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, annunciata la data d’uscita del DLC #edmundmcmillen - cellicom : The Binding of Isaac: Repentance uscirà il prossimo 31 marzo – - infoitscienza : The Binding of Isaac: Repentance uscirà il prossimo 31 marzo -