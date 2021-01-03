Tiscali mail non funziona : interruzioni ultime 24 oreL'intrattenimento corre online: come sono cambiate le nostre ...Matteo Renzi : Il premier vuole conta? Accetto sfidaIn Afghanistan più di 300.000 bambini rischiano di ammalarsi o ...Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo Solitairica

The Binding of Isaac | Repentance ha finalmente una data d' uscita e un nuovo trailer

The Binding of Isaac | Repentance ha finalmente una data d' uscita e un nuovo trailer
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, la nuova espansione del popolare indie game, ha finalmente una nuova ...

The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, la nuova espansione del popolare indie game, ha finalmente una nuova data d'uscita ufficiale: 31 marzo 2021, come annunciato dallo sviluppatore Edmund McMillen nell'ultimo trailer di gioco. Questa espansione definitiva, dalle dimensioni di un sequel vero e proprio, sarà disponibile inizialmente solo su PC Steam, ma arriverà anche su console in una data futura. Il trailer d'annuncio, visibile qui di seguito, non mostra alcuno spezzone di gioco proveniente dal nuovo DLC, ma è un "semplice" video animato che illustra alcuni degli oggetti più famosi che è possibile ottenere all'interno del gioco, un tuffo nel passato per ricordarci tutto quello con cui abbiamo avuto a che fare fino ad ...
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance ha finalmente una data d'uscita e un nuovo trailer
L'ultima espansione di The Binding of Isaac, intitolata Repentance, uscirà a marzo 2020 e introdurrà una marea di contenuti che arricchirà ulteriormente il popolare roguelike.
The Binding of Isaac: Repentance: data d’uscita ufficiale annunciata con un trailer
Nicalis ed Edmund McMillen hanno annunciato la data d'uscita ufficiale di The Binding of Isaac: Repentance con un nuovo teaser trailer.. The Binding of Isaac: Repentance ha finalmente una data d& ...
