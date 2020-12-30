Capodanno 2020: Cosa fareAuto Elettrica: Volkswagen svela un prototipo del suo R2-D2 per ...WhatsApp potrebbe non funzionare più sul tuo smartphone dal 1° ...AirPods Max: hanno problemi di condensaMorto per avvelenamento il creatore del videogioco Game of ThronesL'Epic Games Store continua a deliziare offrendo SolitairicaIl Giappone vuole creare un satellite in legno per limitare i detriti ...Airpods Max: Iniziano ad arrivare le prime custodie di produttori ...La PS5 Golden Rock la console ricoperta da 20 Kg d'oroMicrosoft offre un anno di garanzia retroattiva sul controller Xbox ...

European Datawarehouse Submits Application to FCA to be Registered as a UK Securitisation Repository

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European Datawarehouse (EDW) today announced it has ...

zazoom
Commenta
European Datawarehouse Submits Application to FCA to be Registered as a UK Securitisation Repository (Di mercoledì 30 dicembre 2020) FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/

European Datawarehouse (EDW) today announced it has submitted its Application to become a Securitisation Repository in the UK Registered and supervised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). The extensive Application describes in detail the sound operational and technical aspects of the company and its market-leading reporting solutions which are necessary for EDW to collect and maintain UK Securitisation records. Prof. José Manuel González-Páramo, Chairman of European Datawarehouse stated: "Building on its proven track record as the designated Securitisation Repository of the Eurosystem, I am confident that EDW will submit a ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : European Datawarehouse

European DataWarehouse Named in Latest Action Plan For European NPLs  Padova News
European DataWarehouse Named in Latest Action Plan For European NPLs
FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- European DataWarehouse (EDW) today announced it has been put forward by the European Commission (EC) as a solution for a European Non-Performing Loan ...
Banche: rete Ue per societa' di gestione delle sofferenze, scatto per evitare accumulo Npl -2-
(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) - Bruxelles, 16 dic - Lo sviluppo di un mercato secondario degli asset deteriorati e' una necessita' per il rilancio dell'economia sostenuto dal credito bancario: in tal ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : European Datawarehouse
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : European Datawarehouse European Datawarehouse Submits Application Registered