Seegene's COVID-19/FluA,B/RSV test with extraction-free feature now available in Europe (Di giovedì 3 dicembre 2020) SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/
South Korea's biotechnology company specializing in molecular diagnostics, Seegene Inc. (KQ096530) said Thursday that the extraction-free application of Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay is now available in Europe. Previously in September, Seegene had CE-IVD marked this product with the sales starting in October in Europe. Seegene's Allplex™ SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay is a real-time RT-PCR assay that can simultaneously detect and differentiate 8 target genes including Flu A, Flu B, RSV A/B and three different target genes of COVID-19 (S gene, RdRP gene and N gene), the first and the only test to do so in the
