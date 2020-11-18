DESTINY 2: OLTRE LA LUCE INCURSIONE DELLA CRIPTA DI PIETRAFONDAAssetto Corsa Competizione | Il DLC GT World Challenge è su SteamSpeciale Matrimonio a prima vista: Intervista a Nicole, Gianluca, ...THE WILDS, DISPONIBILE IL TRAILER UFFICIALE DELLA NUOVA SERIE AMAZON ...Xiaomi e Paolo Nespoli insieme per il Black FridayLG OLED TV E XBOX SERIE X INSIEME PER LA NEX-GENGFVIP : TROVATO IL RAGAZZO CHE ENTRERÀ IN CASA PER TOMMASO ZORZIELENOIRE CASALEGNO : LE PAROLE DI OPPINI CONTRO LE DONNE PIÙ GRAVI ...Cyberpunk 2077: svelato gameplay su XboxSomalia nel terrore per un attacco kamikaze in un ristorante

Workfront Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools by Independent Research Firm

--Company achieves top ranking in Current Offering category; report notes enterprise capabilities as a ...

zazoom
Commenta
Workfront Named a Leader in Collaborative Work Management Tools by Independent Research Firm (Di mercoledì 18 novembre 2020)

Company achieves top ranking in Current Offering category; report notes enterprise capabilities as a strength SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Workfront®, the Work Management application platform for the enterprise, was Named a Leader by Independent Research Firm Forrester in its new report: The Forrester Wave™: Collaborative Work Management Tools, Q4 2020. Workfront is the top-ranking vendor in the Current Offering category, and the report noted Workfront's enterprise capabilities as a strength.   Download the report to see the full evaluation. Forrester analysts selected the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Workfront Named

Piazza Affari chiude in rialzo, sugli scudi Bper  Yahoo Finanza
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Workfront Named
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Workfront Named Workfront Named Leader Collaborative Work