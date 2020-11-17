OPPO: novità dall’INNO DAY 2020MK11 Ultimate | nuovo trailer Rambo vs TerminatorRevell Big Shark Monster Truck RecensioneBoom dell'online: decuplicate vendite su internet DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - da domani disponibile il nuovo DLCCarolyn Smith : Il tumore fa riflettere, non mollate!VOCI ANIMATE - I doppiatori dei cartoni animati anni ’70, ’80 e ‘90 - ...Natale 2020: le idee regalo firmate MediacomNex-Gen: il nostro consiglio su una TV per tutte le tascheIl DLC “Season 2 Explore & Expand” di SnowRunner è disponibile

Infosys and Ellen MacArthur Foundation Partner to Drive Forward Circular Economy

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation ...

LONDON, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/

 Infosys (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, has Partnered with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation charity. The organisations will work together to accelerate the global transition to a Circular Economy. The Foundation works with its Network of Strategic Partners, Partners, and Members. Infosys has joined the Network as a Partner. The Network includes some of the world's leading and most influential organisations, including businesses, governments, educators, innovators, and investors, to Drive systemic change. The collaboration coincides with the launch of the strategic ...
