Arena Investors e Blue Skye formano una joint venture focalizzata sull'Italia
LUSSEMBURGO, 28 ottobre 2020 /PRNewswire/
Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") e Blue Skye Investment Group ("Blue Skye") hanno firmato un accordo di joint venture per investire in opportunità di ristrutturazione aziendale e di turnaround del mid-market Italiano. Questa nuova iniziativa si baserà sulla lunga e vincente storia di Arena e Blue Skye, che include precedenti collaborazioni su transazioni tra cui AC Milan, una delle squadre di calcio più prestigiose al mondo, e Bauer S.p.A., proprietario e gestore del rinomato hotel di lusso a 5 stelle a Venezia. In tutte queste transazioni Arena e Blue ... Leggi su iltempo
LUSSEMBURGO, 28 ottobre 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") e Blue Skye Investment Group ("Blue Skye") hanno firmato un accordo di joint venture per investire in opportunità di ristrutt ...
