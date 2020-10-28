Arena Investors e Blue Skye formano una joint venture focalizzata sull' Italia

L’evento festivo GWENT Saovine è iniziatoModa: quali modelli di reggiseno sono adatti alle varie occasioni?League of Legends: Wild Rift nuovo trailerCyberpunk 2077 rinviato ancoraLa pantera leggendaria terrorizza i cittadini di BraithwaiteGhostrunner disponibile su Console e PCACE COMBAT 7 per il 25° anniversario arriva un nuovo DLCL’inchiesta di report conferma, la Lega ha bloccato i test ...CLEMENTONI PRESENTA IL NUOVO SITOSurface Pro X : in Italia le nuove configurazioni

Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") e Blue Skye Investment Group ("Blue Skye") hanno firmato un accordo di joint venture per investire in opportunità di ristrutturazione aziendale e di turnaround del mid-market Italiano. Questa nuova iniziativa si baserà sulla lunga e vincente storia di Arena e Blue Skye, che include precedenti collaborazioni su transazioni tra cui AC Milan, una delle squadre di calcio più prestigiose al mondo, e Bauer S.p.A., proprietario e gestore del rinomato hotel di lusso a 5 stelle a Venezia. In tutte queste transazioni Arena e Blue ...
LUSSEMBURGO, 28 ottobre 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arena Investors, LP ("Arena") e Blue Skye Investment Group ("Blue Skye") hanno firmato un accordo di joint venture per investire in opportunità di ristrutt ...
