Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia

BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- JA Solar recently announced that it supplied all photovoltaic ...

zazoom
Commenta
JA Solar Supplies Modules for the First Floating PV Plants in Spain and Malaysia (Di martedì 13 ottobre 2020) BEIJING, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/

JA Solar recently announced that it supplied all photovoltaic (PV) Modules for Spain's First grid-connected Floating Solar plant which is located in the Sierra Brava reservoir in the Extremadura region. This project has been successfully connected to the grid and put into operation. The 1.1MW project adopts JA Solar mono-facial and bifacial Modules which are installed in various orientation and inclination angles using different Floating systems. Comparing their differences in energy yield, maintenance cost, etc. will be an important reference for the development of Floating PV projects. Compared with the traditional ground-mounted PV plant, a Floating ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Solar Supplies

JA Solar Supplies Modules for Malaysia’s First Bifacial-Plus-Trackers Project  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Solar Supplies
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Solar Supplies Solar Supplies Modules First Floating