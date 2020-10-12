Sojern and Convious Partner Together to Help Leisure and Attractions Reach and Convert More Customers

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) LONDON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/, a leading provider of digital marketing solutions for travel, and, Europe's leading eCommerce platform for theindustry, haveed up to bring an integrated digital solution that drives conversions and amplifiesforandactivity operators globally.' all-inclusive data driven eCommerce platform forvenues,with's smart online advertising for travel marketers, provides an excellent joint solution for tour and activity operators to effortlesslytravelers. "is particularly excited to being with ...