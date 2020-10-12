Enrico Brignano martedì 13 ottobre con Un'ora sola vi vorrei : ...Rubie’s: DOLCETTO O SCHERZETTO?Koch Media e WWF insieme per il lancio di I AM GRETACome trasferire i salvataggi da PS4 a PS5MachineGames festeggia 10 anni con offerte e bundleViaggiare in camper verso la libertà: le cose da portarsi ...Maltempo : Allerta meteo per temporali su 14 regioniTiziano Ferro, evasione fiscale per 6 milioni di euro : respinto il ...I titoli PS4 che non funzioneranno su PS5Giro Italia,Simon Yates si ritira: è positivo al Covid-19

Soccer | Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s

ROME, OCT 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation, FIGC, said Monday that the Under-20 national team will ...

Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation, FIGC, said Monday that the Under-20 national team will stand in for the Under-21s in Tuesday's European championship qualifier against Ireland in Pisa as ...
L’Italia batte 1-0 l’Olanda e va in testa: decisiva la rete di Barella  Il Riformista
ROME, OCT 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Monday that the Under-20 national team will stand in for the Under-21s in Tuesday's European championship qualifier against Ireland in Pisa as ...
Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw
ROME, OCT 12 - Italy remain top of their Nations League group despite missing several good chances in a goalless draw in Poland on Sunday. The Azzurri have five points from three games, one more than ...
