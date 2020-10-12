Soccer: Italy U-20s to stand in for COVID-hit U-21s (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation, FIGC, said Monday that the Under-20 national team will stand in for the Under-21s in Tuesday's European championship qualifier against Ireland in Pisa as ... Leggi su lagazzettadelmezzogiorno (Di lunedì 12 ottobre 2020) ROME, OCT 12 - The ItalianFederation, FIGC, said Monday that the Under-20 national team willin for the Under-21s in Tuesday's European championship qualifier against Ireland in Pisa as ...

ftg_soccer : GOAL! Grosseto in Italy Serie C: Girone A Pergolettese 1-2 Grosseto More live scores: - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Grosseto in Italy Serie C: Girone A Pergolettese 1-1 Grosseto - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Pergolettese in Italy Serie C: Girone A Pergolettese 1-0 Grosseto - ftg_soccer : GOAL! Carrarese in Italy Serie C: Girone A Carrarese 1-1 Piacenza - ftg_soccer : GOAL! AD Cofutpa in Costa Rica Liga de Ascenso AD Cofutpa 2-0 Santa Ana GOAL! Defensor Sporting in Uruguay Primera… -

ROME, OCT 12 - The Italian Soccer Federation (FIGC) said Monday that the Under-20 national team will stand in for the Under-21s in Tuesday's European championship qualifier against Ireland in Pisa as ...

Soccer: Wasteful Italy stay top of group with Poland draw

ROME, OCT 12 - Italy remain top of their Nations League group despite missing several good chances in a goalless draw in Poland on Sunday. The Azzurri have five points from three games, one more than ...

