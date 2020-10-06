In una scuola di Taranto 18 studenti positivi al Covid-19Coronavirus : Sembra che il raffreddore protegga dal Covid-19Grande Fratello Vip: per Adua pollice verso dei bookmaker, Tommaso ...Yakuza: Like a Dragon|The Quest Begins TrailerLG OLED TV GALLERY DESIGN TI RIMBORSA FINO A 500€Eva Grimaldi svela tutta la verità su Gabriel Garko: Non c'è mai ...Programmi TV - Tele Guida martedì 6 ottobre 2020La virologa scappata da Hong Kong : Il coronavirus è artificiale!Il Premier Conte rassicura : Non ci sarà un nuovo lockdownArmando Incarnato ha un carattere peperino e un animo nobile, parla ...

Salsify Sees Rapid Growth in EMEA Partner Activity as Brands Seek to Accelerate Digital Shelf Initiatives

Partner-led implementations in the region have increased 400 percent since March 2020 BOSTON and LISBON, ...

zazoom
Commenta
Salsify Sees Rapid Growth in EMEA Partner Activity as Brands Seek to Accelerate Digital Shelf Initiatives (Di martedì 6 ottobre 2020) Partner-led implementations in the region have increased 400 percent since March 2020 BOSTON and LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/

Salsify, the commerce experience platform that helps Brands win on the Digital Shelf, today announced that there has been a 400 percent increase in Partner-led implementations of its platform over the past six months in the EMEA region. More than half of Salsify's local customer base now also works with Salsify's Partner ecosystem. "Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Kantar Research found that the share of European consumers that do more than half of their total purchases online has increased between 25 and 80 percent," said Christian Hassold, VP of EMEA ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Salsify Sees

Salsify Sees Rapid Growth in EMEA Partner Activity as Brands Seek to Accelerate Digital Shelf Initiatives
Partner-led implementations in the region have increased 400 percent since March 2020 BOSTON and LISBON, Portugal, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Salsify, the commerce experience platform that helps ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Salsify Sees
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Salsify Sees Salsify Sees Rapid Growth EMEA