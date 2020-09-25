Reiki: una disciplina giapponese per l’equilibrio psico-fisicoLG OLED CX: IL 48? CHE PROMETTE PIÙ INTRATTENIMENTOPolly Pocket: nuovissimi cofanetti in arrivoSQUARE ANNUNCIA NieR Replicant durante il T.G.S 2020Roberta Ragusa, il marito Antonio Logli si sposa con Sara CalzolaioMilan, anche Zlatan Ibrahimovic positivo al CovidDomenica a Bagnone Festa della locale MisericordiaIl Boss delle torte Buddy Valastro in ospdale : un terribile incidenteLG k42 e LG k52 : due nuovi smartphone in arrivoApp per imparare la scienza in modo dinamico e divertente

Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei has released the FusionServer ...

zazoom
Commenta
Huawei Launches the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution for Enterprise Digital Transformation (Di venerdì 25 settembre 2020) SHANGHAI, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/

At Huawei CONNECT 2020, Huawei has released the FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution. Guests from SAP, Intel, and SUSE have attended the launch event and delivered speeches on their innovative journey with Huawei throughout the years, as well as future expectations of joint projects. The Huawei FusionServer Pro V6 SAP HANA Solution, consisting of the x86-based proprietary FusionServer Pro series and the SAP HANA in-memory database, features high performance, high reliability and smooth expansion, empowering Enterprises to scoop data values in time for more business opportunities. The next-generation FusionServer ...
Leggi su iltempo

Ultime Notizie dalla rete : Huawei Launches

Camouflaged GWM P series Pickup Trucks Spotted in International Markets  Padova News
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Huawei Launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Huawei Launches Huawei Launches FusionServer HANA Solution