Mass Effect Trilogy Remaster si chiamerà 'Legendary Edition' e non arriverà su Switch? (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) Considerando l'enorme quantità di rumor degli ultimi tempi, sembra proprio che la raccolta rimasterizzata della trilogia di Mass Effect sarà annunciata e lanciata presto. La persona responsabile delle numerose fughe di notizie è il noto giornalista di GamesBeat Jeff Grubb, che recentemente ha fornito qualche informazione in più sulla collection.Parlando di recente durante il podcast Xbox Expansion Pass, Grubb ha detto che la trilogia rimasterizzata uscirà con il nome "Legendary Edition". Inoltre, nel podcast separato GamesBeat Decides, Grubb ha aggiunto che avrà più informazioni da condividere riguardo al lancio la prossima settimana.Il giornalista ha anche affermato che, contrariamente a quanto suggerito da alcuni recenti elenchi di rivenditori, Mass ... Leggi su eurogamer (Di martedì 22 settembre 2020) Considerando l'enorme quantità di rumor degli ultimi tempi, sembra proprio che la raccolta rimasterizzata della trilogia disarà annunciata e lanciata presto. La persona responsabile delle numerose fughe di notizie è il noto giornalista di GamesBeat Jeff Grubb, che recentemente ha fornito qualche informazione in più sulla collection.Parlando di recente durante il podcast Xbox Expansion Pass, Grubb ha detto che la trilogia rimasterizzata uscirà con il nome "". Inoltre, nel podcast separato GamesBeat Decides, Grubb ha aggiunto che avrà più informazioni da condividere riguardo al lancio la prossima settimana.Il giornalista ha anche affermato che, contrariamente a quanto suggerito da alcuni recenti elenchi di rivenditori,...

